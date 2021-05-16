Polmont YOI offender gave some of the 'worst ever' social work report

The court heart Marshall was currently serving a 30 month detention and had a liberation date of March 2025.

A criminal justice social work report was required to be carried out, but it was stated Marshall had a “lack of interest” in speaking to social workers and even his own defence solicitor.

In fact his solicitor stated Marshall, whose address is listed as Polmont YOI, had given some of the “worst criminal justice social work reports” he had ever seen.

Marshall attacked inmates and staff with a pool cue and pool balls at Polmont Young Offenders Institution