Polmont YOI offender gave some of the 'worst ever' social work report
Patrick Marshall (20) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting prison guards and conducting himself in a disorderly manner – throwing pool balls, a pool cue and tipping over a pool table – at Polmont YOI on October 16, 2018.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:45 pm
The court heart Marshall was currently serving a 30 month detention and had a liberation date of March 2025.
A criminal justice social work report was required to be carried out, but it was stated Marshall had a “lack of interest” in speaking to social workers and even his own defence solicitor.
In fact his solicitor stated Marshall, whose address is listed as Polmont YOI, had given some of the “worst criminal justice social work reports” he had ever seen.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Marshall until June 10 and ordered the report to be carried out “with out without” his co-operation.