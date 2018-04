A young man admitted smashing up his cell and brandishing a piece of wood at Polmont YOI.

Kieran Anderson (21) admitted the incident on March 6, 2016.

Anderson, 46D Springfield Square, Bishopbriggs, caused £1014.15 of damage.

He was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within three months and pay compensation to the Scottish Prison Service at a rate of £20 per fortnight.