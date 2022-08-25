Polmont YOI inmate made weapon out of radiator valve in sock

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.17pm when the witnesses entered the accused’s cell. As they were speaking to him he bent down and pulled a tee-shirt from a shelf, causing something to fall to the floor.

"A radiator valve had been placed inside a sock.”

The court heard Day had lost recreation time due to his crime.

Day was found with the sock weapon in his cell at Polmont YOI

"Obviously this was a weapon,” said Sheriff Derek Livingston.

It was stated Day, who had been remanded on a matter he was later found not guilty of, had been candid about the improvised weapon and was not hiding the reason why he had it.