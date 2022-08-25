Polmont YOI inmate made weapon out of radiator valve in sock
Michael Day (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon – a sock containing a radiator valve – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on November 21, 2020.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.17pm when the witnesses entered the accused’s cell. As they were speaking to him he bent down and pulled a tee-shirt from a shelf, causing something to fall to the floor.
"A radiator valve had been placed inside a sock.”
The court heard Day had lost recreation time due to his crime.
"Obviously this was a weapon,” said Sheriff Derek Livingston.
It was stated Day, who had been remanded on a matter he was later found not guilty of, had been candid about the improvised weapon and was not hiding the reason why he had it.
Sheriff Livingston placed Day, 27 Mahon Court, Moodiesburn, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months.