Alan Montgomery, 20, appeared a Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 2 last year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said prison officers searched Montgomery’s cell and found a charger cable and a SIM card hidden away inside a table tennis ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He’s quite an intelligent young man who has had difficulties in his life.”

Montgomery hid the item inside a table tennis ball in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Montgomery, address listed as Polmont YOI, was currently subject to a supervised release order which runs until April 28 next year.

Sheriff Charles Lugton said: “You are managing to comply with your supervised release order. I’m going to trust that – I’m trying to keep you out of jail.”