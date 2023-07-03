News you can trust since 1845
Polmont YOI inmate hides illegal item inside table tennis ball

A prisoner put a new spin on hiding illegal items inside a prison when he secreted a SIM card within a table tennis ball.
By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST

Alan Montgomery, 20, appeared a Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 2 last year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said prison officers searched Montgomery’s cell and found a charger cable and a SIM card hidden away inside a table tennis ball.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He’s quite an intelligent young man who has had difficulties in his life.”

Montgomery hid the item inside a table tennis ball in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Montgomery hid the item inside a table tennis ball in Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The court heard Montgomery, address listed as Polmont YOI, was currently subject to a supervised release order which runs until April 28 next year.

Sheriff Charles Lugton said: “You are managing to comply with your supervised release order. I’m going to trust that – I’m trying to keep you out of jail.”

He deferred sentence on Montgomery for six months to December 28.