Polmont YOI inmate hid secret pink phone inside radio

Jamie Bain, 20, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to having an unlawful item at Polmont Young Offfenders Institution on January 6.

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

During a cell search, prison officers discovered the pink mobile phone hidden within a radio.

It was stated Bain had borrowed the phone – which did not have a SIM card and was not charged – to contact his mother.

Sheriff Craig Harris sentenced Bain, address listed as Polmont YOI, to four month’s detention.

Bain had hidden the pink mobile phone inside a radio within his cell at Polmont YOIBain had hidden the pink mobile phone inside a radio within his cell at Polmont YOI
