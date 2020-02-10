Polmont YOI inmate caught carrying blade outside court building

A woman shouted threats at a man as he left court and was later found to have a knife in her possession.

Sabrina Aman (22), whose address was listed as Polmont Young Offenders Institution, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and possessing a knife in public at Stirling Sheriff Court, Viewfield Place, Stirling on October 21 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused entered Stirling Sheriff Court with her mother and sister, who were witnesses in the trial of Jamie Wallace.

Police attended at the court on an unrelated matter and as Jamie Wallace exited the court the accused had returned to the area outside the front of the court.

“She started shouting and swearing at the accused saying ‘see you, you’re getting done’ and ‘I’m going to get you done’.”

Aman was arrested and when police searched her bag they found a kitchen knife with a two-and-a-half inch blade.

Mrs Orr said: “She told a police officer ‘if she looks at me I will bite her’, ‘I’m your worst nightmare’, ‘do you know who I am?’.”

The court heard Aman was extremely remorseful and was described as a young woman who older men take advantage of.

Jamie Wallace was on trial at the time for assaulting a member of Aman’s family and she said she had the knife with her for her own protection.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Aman, who had been in custody since October 22 last year, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she complete 150 hours unpaid work in six months.