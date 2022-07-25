Polmont YOI guards come calling to search for SIM card

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Eamon Magee (22) had admitted having possession of an illegal SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 7 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “His cell was searched. He was alone in the cell and the SIM card was found within a blue glove.”

The SIM card was found inside Magee's cell at Polmont YOI

The court heard Magee was just 20-years-old when he committed the offence and was experiencing his first ever period on remand, which “had an effect on him”.

It was stated he did not “actively seek” the SIM card, but it was found in his possession.