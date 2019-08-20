Polmont’s offender’s crossbow crime

An inmate at Polmont Young Offender’s Institution is serving time for pulling on a mask and arming himself with a crossbow to try and rob a convenience store.

Tobey McGeoch (20), whose address is listed as Polmont YOI, admitted the attempted robbery he committed at McColls, Drip Road, Stirling, and possession of an offensive weapon on January 15.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McGeoch had “fears for his own safety” being in the general population of Polmont YOI.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “You do not have your troubles to seek, but this was a very serious offence. Going into a shop and brandishing a crossbow and attempting to rob the shop of a sum of money is far too serious to warrant anything other than a custodial sentence.”

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison back dated to January 16. The court also ordered forfeiture of the crowsbow and the crossow bolts.