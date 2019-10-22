Polmont prisoner damaged cell during ‘tantrum’

A prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution caused over £1000 of damage to his own cell and other property after throwing a tantrum.

Jordan Hay (19) admitted carrying out the offence on March 27. Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident happened after Hay became angry at a decision made by a prison staff member.

Hay’s defence solicitor said: “In his own words he said he knows it was childish and he had a bit of a tantrum, an expensive tantrum and he knows he needs to learn to control his behaviour.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he took a dim view of offences of this nature and ordered Hay to carry out an additional four months detention.