Polmont prisoner chucked metal pole at guard

A Polmont Young Offenders Institution bad boy attacked and injured an inmate with a metal pole.

Lee Craig (20), who has had a total of 40 misconduct reports while serving his time at the YOI, threw the piece of metal at the victim’s body.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Craig had admitted possessing the offensive weapon and the assault to injury he committed on July 15.

The court heard Craig, who had been in the YOI since September 2015, had settled down and had only had two misconduct reports this year.

Craig, due for release in March next year, was sentenced to eight months in prison.