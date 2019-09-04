Polmont prisoner attacked with pool cue

A prisoner at Polmont Young Offenders Institution has received a further six months detention for attacking a fellow inmate with a pool cue.

Dylan Hastings (20) admitted assaulting the male prisoner on September 10, 2018 by repeatedly punching him on the head and body and striking him with a pool cue.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “At around 8.15pm in the evening staff at Polmont observed the accused striking the complainer with a pool cue and punching him several times on the head and body.”

She added that the complainer retaliated and a fight broke out.

Hastings’ defence solicitor said the accused had heard a rumour that the complainer was going to assault him after recreation was over that evening so he decided to assault him first.

He added that Hastings had been “picked on” by the complainer and that his client had also observed him bullying smaller, more vulnerable inmates previously.

He described the assault as being a case of “an opportune use of a weapon”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he took a “very dim view” of anyone being assaulted with a weapon at the prison and sentenced Hastings to six months detention.