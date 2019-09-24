Polmont prisoner attacked fellow inmate with pool cue

A Polmont prisoner had his custodial sentence extended after assaulting another inmate with a pool cue.

Barry McLeod (19) admitted striking the man repeatedly with the cue on September 24 2018.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard both McLeod and the complainer were in recreation when McLeod launched his attack which resulted in a fight breaking out. Fiscal depute Colette Fallon said: “Prison officers intervened and they returned to their respective cells.”

McLeod’s defence solicitor said the incident had occurred as a result of “a build up of issues” between the two men.

Sheriff Livingston sentenced McLeod to 80 days in custody to run consecutively with his current sentence.