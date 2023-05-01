Polmont offender had knife hidden in her bra when she battered woman outside health centre

Alison Meek, 34, stated she had been going to use the knife to cut some lino later on but had forgotten it was in her bra.

This statement was met with some scepticism at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where Meek had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman - repeatedly punching her on the head and body – in Salmon Inn Road, Polmont, and possession of an offensive weapon – a lock knife – in Gilston Crescent, Polmont on December 16 last year.

Meek and the complainer, who have a history together, met by chance at Meadowbank Health Centre and things escalated when Meek followed her outside.

Meek assaulted a woman outside Meadowbank Health Centre in Polmont

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused stated she wanted to speak to her, but the complainer continued to walk away and the accused ran after her. The complainer reached her vehicle and got in, but the accused opened the door and punched her to the head and body.

"There was a man with the accused who intervened and pulled her away, which allowed the complainer to close the car door. A social worker who was in the health centre went out to check if the woman was alright and police were contacted.

"By this time the accused had left the health centre and was traced and arrested. A female police officer was requested to carry out a search of the accused. She was asked if she had anything on her which could cause harm.

"She said she had a knife, which she then provided from inside her bra. She said it was not her knife.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “The complainer is someone who is known to her and there were ongoing difficulties in the background. They came across each other by chance – both were at the centre for treatment.

"The complainer had been saying things about her in the local community that she took exception to. Fortunately there was no injury caused.”

Mr Aitken said Meek told him she was going to use the lock knife in her bra to cut some lino and had forgotten she had it on her.

Sheriff Alison Michie found that hard to believe.

"That’s surprising,” she said. “Given where it was recovered from.”

Mr Aitken said Meek was “a lady with considerable difficulties and vulnerabilities” who had been the victim of a domestic assault.

Addressing Meek, who had brought a large bag of belongings with her to court, Sheriff Michie said: “You have an extremely concerning record of previous offending, including a number of offences of violence, many of which involved offensive weapons.

"Clearly community disposals have had little or now impact on your offending – you followed the complainer from a medical practice to her car and carried out a serious while you had a knife in your possession.”