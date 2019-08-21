Polmont offender broke inmate’s jaw with one punch

James Evans (20) responded to a fellow Polmont Young Offenders Institution inmate’s crass comments about his sister’s sexuality by thumping him once in the face.

Unfortunately, Evans broke James Muirhead’s jaw.

He admitted the assault to severe injury he committed on May 14 last year.

Last Thursday Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Evans, who was serving a three-year-11-month sentence, had just learned his mother had died at the time of the offence.

When Muirhead – who had been bullying Evans and stated he would “murder” him at the first opportunity – mentioned his sister he just lost his temper.

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Evans to 12 months detention.