Polmont milk and grocery thefts under investigation by police
Police are appealing for information following a series of thefts of milk and groceries in Polmont.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 10:09 am
The crimes have taken place early in the morning in recent weeks “following delivery of the items.”
Officers have urged anyone affected to get in touch with police in the Falkirk area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information in relation to these thefts please email [email protected]”
Information can also be provided in confidence to Crimestoppers by contacting 0800 555 111.