Polmont man sent chilling threats to ‘first love’

Cameron Gore (20) sent a chilling electronic ten-line message to his former partner – which included images of what he was going to do to her – which was so frightening she called the police.

Gore, 4 Salmon Inn Park, Polmont, admitted causing the woman fear and alarm between February 1 and May 9.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan, stated the message, which was sent on May 9, was “just a wee bit over the top” and asked Sheriff John Mundy to consider putting a non-harassment order in place.

Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the complainer had been Gore’s “first love” and he had difficulty accepting the relationship was over.

Sheriff Mundy adjourned the case until August 9 for reports.