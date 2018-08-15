Polmont man made threats to ex on social media

A young man sent threatening messages to his former partner via social media.

Cameron Gore (20) did not take the break-up of the relationship “very well” and began posting threats to his ex online.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gore, 4 Salmon Inn Park, Polmont, admitted engaging in conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm between February 1 and May 9. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to contact her on May 11 and June 15.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Gore on a six-month supervised community payback order and a non-harassment order not to contact the woman for 12 months.