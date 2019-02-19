Polmont man accused of leaving dog in car as temperatures soared to stand trial

A man accused of leaving a dog shut in a car on one of the hottest days of the summer was today (Tuesday) ordered to stand trial.

Roy Paterson (63), of Greenpark Drive, Polmont, is alleged to have left the animal in a vehicle “with no means of escape” in direct sun light.

Prosecutors say that as a result the dog was “exposed to excessive temperatures”.

The incident is said to have happened on July 23 in Argyle Street, St Andrews when temperatures hit 25 degrees celsius in the Fife town — one of the highest recorded in the area in 2018.

Paterson denied a charge under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “Disclosure has been received and discussed with the accused.

“There are no special defences and we are ready for trial.”

Sheriff John Rafferty set a trial date in March.