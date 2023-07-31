Polmont fraudster claims £5500 of employment benefits he was not entitled to

Steven Ballantyne, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted fraudulently gaining a total of £5500 employment and support allowance from the DWP between August 10, 2020 and January 5, 2022.

The court heard first offender Ballantyne had declared himself unfit to work through health grounds back in 2015, but he was found to be working – as a customer experience assistant with a betting officer – and still claiming benefits over a number of years and months.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have committed fraud against the DWP. obtaining in excess of £5000 to which you were not entitled.