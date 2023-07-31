News you can trust since 1845
Polmont fraudster claims £5500 of employment benefits he was not entitled to

An offender who told the DWP he was unfit for work eight years ago did not let that fact stop him coining in cash from jobs and also claiming benefits he was not entitled to.
By Court Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:12 BST

Steven Ballantyne, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted fraudulently gaining a total of £5500 employment and support allowance from the DWP between August 10, 2020 and January 5, 2022.

The court heard first offender Ballantyne had declared himself unfit to work through health grounds back in 2015, but he was found to be working – as a customer experience assistant with a betting officer – and still claiming benefits over a number of years and months.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have committed fraud against the DWP. obtaining in excess of £5000 to which you were not entitled.

She placed Ballantyne, 59 Taymouth Road, Polmont, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.