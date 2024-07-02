Polmont drug dealer's ties to organised crime land him behind bars for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer working for an organised crime gang has been sent to prison after he was caught with £74,000 worth of cocaine and £31,000 of cash.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tshisele Tshinene, 35, had previously been found guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine in Menstrie Road, Tullibody and elsewhere on April 11, 2022.

The court heard Tshinene, who had been in custody for two months already, had gone through a traumatic upbringing.

It was stated his first ever time in custody had served as a “wake up call” to him.

Tshinene appeared for sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris noted drugs involved valued £74,000 and £31,000 of cash had been recovered.

"You must have been in the service of organised crime,” he added, stating he had considered sending Tshinene, 15 Netherfield Road, Polmont, to the High Court for sentencing.