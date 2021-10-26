Polmont drink driver jailed for not paying fine

Brian Whyte (58) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving in Montrose Road, Polmont on April 11. He gave a reading of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by being out of his home after 7pm and having contact with a woman he was ordered not to have contact with in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on September 21.

The court head Whyte had received a £900 fine for his drink driving and had not paid a single penny of it.

Whyte was caught drink driving in Montrose Road, Polmont

Frank Morrison, defence solicitor, said Whyte – who had been in custody for the past four weeks – had “difficulties with alcohol”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Whyte’s attitude was “quite contemptuous”.

He added: “He was fined in June and has had plenty of time to start paying it. He was told to pay £20 per week on June 23 and has paid absolutely nothing."

Whyte, 61 Montrose Road, Polmont, was sentenced to 28 days in custody, but was told he would be released up payment of the £900 fine.

He was also placed on a supervised community payback order for two years – to begin following his release from custody – and a restriction of liberty order, meaning he has to stay in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next two months.

