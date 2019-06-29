Policeman injured in alleged stabbing incident

A police officer has been treated in hospital after an alleged stabbing at 12.45am today.

The male officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after the alleged blade attack and has been treated for a chest wound.

The incident took place at a property in Lundin Crescent, Tayport, while officers were responding to reports of a disturbance.

A man has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident.

Brian Jones, health and safety lead for the Scottish Police Federation, said: “We obviously wish our injured colleague well and hope he recovers quickly.

“This type of incident is a timely reminder that police officers face unpredictable violence and danger on a daily basis.

“They place themselves in harm’s way so that others may be safe.

“We are eternally grateful that on this occasion our colleague will live to tell the tale.”