Police working extra hard to keep Falkirk town centre safe for festive season
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As we approach the festive period, our dedicated police teams have been actively engaging with local businesses, offering valuable crime prevention advice.
“Our goal is to ensure that Falkirk's businesses and community enjoy a safer and more secure Christmas season. We ask members of the community to speak out if they see something illegal.
“We also work closely with the ShopSafe radio system, Falkirk Council and their CCTV system to identify criminals across the area. CCTV footage is a winning source of evidence where cases are presented to the courts.
“Our aim is to make Falkirk welcoming to visitors and the community but hostile to those who seek to harm and steal. Let's work together to protect our community and make this Falkirk festive season joyful and safe for everyone.”