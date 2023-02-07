Police wildlife officers' operation captures and convicts Forth Valley hare coursing quartet

On Monday, April 29, 2020, a silver Subaru Forester was stopped by police officers near to Kippen roundabout, in Stirling.

Steven Brown (31), William McPhee (53), William McPhee (31), and Alexander McAllister (47) were arrested and charged with hare coursing offences throughout Stirling and the Borders. The car and dogs were seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four men were sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 6.

Hare coursing has been illegal in the UK since 2004

Hare coursing is a wildlife crime, which has been illegal in the UK since 2004. where dogs such as sighthounds, namely lurcher type dogs, are used to illegally chase, catch, injure and kill hares.

In January 2022 the UK Government set out tougher measures to police and sentence criminals who continued to practise the so-called “sport” and punishments now include unlimited fines and potential imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All were found guilty which resulted in a driving ban, disqualification from owning dogs, community payback orders and compensation orders totalling 720 hours of unpaid and £1300.

Wildlife Crime police officer, PC Laura Robertson, based at Dunblane Police Station, said: “Hare-coursing is a barbaric ‘sport’ which involves a range of offences

including animal welfare, damage to property, road traffic offences, violent and threatening behaviour.