Police wildlife officers' operation captures and convicts Forth Valley hare coursing quartet
As a result of an intelligence led operation wildlife crime officers successfully secured the conviction of four men involved in hare coursing in the Forth Valley and Borders area.
On Monday, April 29, 2020, a silver Subaru Forester was stopped by police officers near to Kippen roundabout, in Stirling.
Steven Brown (31), William McPhee (53), William McPhee (31), and Alexander McAllister (47) were arrested and charged with hare coursing offences throughout Stirling and the Borders. The car and dogs were seized.
The four men were sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 6.
Hare coursing is a wildlife crime, which has been illegal in the UK since 2004. where dogs such as sighthounds, namely lurcher type dogs, are used to illegally chase, catch, injure and kill hares.
In January 2022 the UK Government set out tougher measures to police and sentence criminals who continued to practise the so-called “sport” and punishments now include unlimited fines and potential imprisonment.
All were found guilty which resulted in a driving ban, disqualification from owning dogs, community payback orders and compensation orders totalling 720 hours of unpaid and £1300.
Wildlife Crime police officer, PC Laura Robertson, based at Dunblane Police Station, said: “Hare-coursing is a barbaric ‘sport’ which involves a range of offences
including animal welfare, damage to property, road traffic offences, violent and threatening behaviour.
“I would encourage the public that if they suspect hare coursing is taking place to call 101 or 999 if an incident is ongoing. Also, if anyone has information regarding individuals whom they suspect of being involved in hare coursing, you can provide this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."