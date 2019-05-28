Police welcome jail sentence for ‘dangerous and callous’ Grangemouth Inchyra Hotel rapist

News of the 13 year prison sentence handed down to a convicted rapist who attempted to murder his partner during a spa day at a hotel has been welcomed by Police Scotland.

Ian Lightbody (39), of Largs in Ayrshire, received his sentence at the High Court in Glasgow for the rape and assault he committed at the Inchyra Hotel, in Grange Road, Grangemouth, on April 21 last year.

Lightbody was within a room with the 31-year-old woman when he repeatedly struck her to the head and body with a glass bottle and tried to restrict her breathing. He also carried out a serious sexual assault on the same woman during this incident.

He subsequently pled guilty to attempted murder and was found guilty of rape following a trial earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Yvonne O’Rourke, of the Forth Valley Divisional Rape Investigation Unit, said: “Ian Lightbody demonstrated horrific levels of physical and sexual violence towards the woman within the hotel room and left her with a number of physical and emotional scars as a result.

“He has shown himself to be a dangerous and callous individual and thanks to the testimony of the woman, coupled with the evidence gathered during our investigation, he will now serve a custodial sentence for his crimes.

“Police Scotland remains committed to bringing perpetrators of sexual violence to justice and working with our relevant partners to offer support and assistance to anyone affected by crimes of this nature.”