Police warning to van owners after thefts

Police are investigating a spate of thefts of transit vans from various areas of West Lothian over the past week, “at the rate of almost one a day”.

The incidents has prompted a warning for drivers who own such vans to take particular care about how and where they are parked.

Since Saturday, December 7, criminals have stolen five Ford vans - four white, one red - collectively worth “many thousands of pounds”.

Police are carrying out door to door enquiries in the areas surrounding the places the vans have been stolen from, and are also analysing available CCTV footage.

A spokesman said: “I would ask anyone who may have such a van to be very careful where they park it and to ensure it is always locked and secured.

“Parking in a well lit area is advised at most of the thefts have occurred during the hours of darkness.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have a Transit van which may have been the subject of an attempted theft, and not yet reported it to us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may seen or heard any suspicious activity around any Transit style vans to call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0540 December 7 2019.”