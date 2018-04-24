Police warning to drivers after weekend thefts in Falkirk district

Drivers have been urged to make sure their vehicles remain locked at all times after a spate of thefts in the Falkirk district.

Thieves stole from five different vehicles at addresses in the Camelon, Langlees and Bainsford areas last weekend.

Although none of the vehicles were taken, items including passports and money were reported missing.

The reports involved vehicles parked in Fairlie Street, Camelon; Lomond Drive, Langlees; and Buchan Avenue and Crockett Place in Bainsford.

Sergeant Andy Angus, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “All five vehicles stolen from over the weekend were unsecure.

“We would remind people to make sure there are no valuable possesions in their vehicles and ensure their vehicles are locked at all times.”