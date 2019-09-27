Police warning over fake Irish banknotes

Police have issued an alert over face £50 Irish banknotes after several were handed to businesses in areas ranging from East Lothian to the Borders this week.

Local firms and members of the public who regularly handle cash are urged to be on their guard against counterfeit money.

They’re also advised to consider their personal safety when dealing with anyone trying to pass counterfeit currency.

A police spokesperson said: “Retailers can take simple steps to avoid being scammed in this fashion by using counterfeit note detector pens or UV scanners,.

“Both greatly increase the chances of picking up a counterfeit note before change has been passed of goods supplied.

“Anyone who deliberately uses counterfeit currency is committing a crime and we will investigate all instances reported to us”.

Concerns about counterfeit money should be passed to police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information on counterfeit currency and what to look for can be found by visiting the RBS website - http://ow.ly/fiyu50wrWI9