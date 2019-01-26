Police warning over ‘Booking.com’ text scam

Police are warning mobile phone users to beware of a new variant of the text scam which has surfaced earlier this month - and which could cost unwary users a fortune.

Potential victims have received text messages which appear to come from legitimate banks, stating that there has been recent activity on their accounts relating to a Booking.com transaction.

The fraudsters have then asked those targeted to contact a number within the text message – which police strongly advise against.

A spokesperson said: “If you receive a text message that is unusual or suspicious, please contact your bank by using their normal business number which can be found on official websites.

“Alternatively, please contact 101 to report to our Cyber Crime team”.

For further information and advice on how to be scam aware, visit: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/