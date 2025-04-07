Police warning after elderly Forth Valley woman defrauded by conman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are warning people to be vigilant after an elderly woman was scammed out of cash by a doorstep caller.

The incident happened last Thursday afternoon, April 3 in Dollar.

A man turned up at the woman’s home when she was defrauded of a sum of money by a man who said he needed cash to get home.

He is described as white, aged 40-50, around 5ft 9in, of medium build, dark hair and spoke with a local accent.

Police are appealing for information after the doorstep incident. Pic: Contributed

Sergeant Ally Goldie said: "Targeting elderly people at home is a despicable crime and enquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

"Be suspicious of anyone arriving unannounced at your door. Householders should ensure that doors are secure, even when at home and use a door chain. Do not let anyone in until you are certain of who they are, or who they claim to represent.

"Neighbours should look out for one another – particularly if they have elderly or vulnerable neighbours. Report any suspicious activity to us.​”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with reference 0719 of April 4 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.