The alert from Forth Valley Police said that people were being told by the alleged workmen that urgent repairs were needed to their property. But after people handed over the money, nothing was then done.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of cold callers claiming that urgent roofing repairs are required. The callers will then take payments for these repairs and no work will be carried out.”

They urged people to get more information to avoid the scammers by turning to the Trading Standards Scotland website.

People are being warned not to fall victim to bogus callers. Pic: Contributed

The advice here includes using workmen from an approved traders scheme which run in most areas.