Police warn Falkirk residents about courier fraud

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Courier fraud scammers will call victims and pretend to be their bank or the police. They use every trick possible to try and get victims to part with their money.

“Make sure you’re aware of the signs to spot when it comes to courier fraud so that you can help protect those you care about. Learn more and speak up if you think

you know anything that could help to stop the criminals responsible.

“Imagine going about your usual day when your phone rings. You answer it – it’s the police. They tell you there’s been fraudulent activity on your bank account, and they need you to help in an investigation to get it sorted.

"They already have your name and address, but ask you to confirm your bank details and pin, just to make sure you’re legit. You panic – this sounds serious. They say they need you to withdraw £5000 in cash to use as evidence in the case, and not to tell anyone you’re helping them, as this could jeopardise the investigation and you could be arrested.

"They send a courier over to pick up the money, and your bank card, all of which you’ll get back as soon as the investigation is finished. You never hear from them again. You never get that money back. This is courier fraud.”

According to Crimestoppers, around 60 per cent of victims are over 70 and, while the average loss per person is around £5000, the highest single sum stolen last year was £640,000 and over £15 million was lost to this scam over the course of 2021.

The “courier” part of courier fraud is there because scammers will send someone round to collect the “evidence” – usually cash or bank cards complete with pin

numbers – or in some cases actually pick the victims up and take them to a bank, jewellers, or currency exchange to withdraw cash or buy expensive items to use as

collateral in the investigation.

