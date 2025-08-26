Police warn Falkirk job seekers about part-time work text scam
The text people have been receiving states something akin to: “Hello, my name is Victoria Clarke, and I am the Human Resources Manager at Serviceplan Group.
We have reviewed your profile on several online recruitment platforms.
“Currently, we are offering a flexible part-time position that you can complete during your spare time. The main task involves optimising software to improve its ranking, increase its visibility, and make the products we optimise more well-known and recognised.
“This is a very simple task that can be learned in 10 to 30 minutes, and we provide free training to help you get started quickly. The daily income ranges from £80 to £300, with payment made immediately upon completion of the data optimisation.”
Needless to say there is no actual job offer here, just a method of gaining the recipients personal details.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This appears to be a text message offering a part-time work opportunity. The company name used may be a genuine company but the job offer is not.
“This type of scam offering paid work opportunities are becoming more common. Never provide personal information or transfer money to someone who approaches you via text message unless you are able to verify that they are genuine.”
If people have received this particular text message, or one that is equally suspicious, can report it free of charge by by forwarding it to 7726 (Ofcom).