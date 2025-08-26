Police warn Falkirk job seekers about part-time work text scam

An text scam involving a part-time job opportunity is currently doing the rounds and police are warning people not to be conned into divulging their details.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The text people have been receiving states something akin to: “Hello, my name is Victoria Clarke, and I am the Human Resources Manager at Serviceplan Group.

We have reviewed your profile on several online recruitment platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Currently, we are offering a flexible part-time position that you can complete during your spare time. The main task involves optimising software to improve its ranking, increase its visibility, and make the products we optimise more well-known and recognised.

The scam e-mail seems to be offering a part-time work opportunity but what it is really doing is trying to get people to reveal their details (Picture: Submitted)

“This is a very simple task that can be learned in 10 to 30 minutes, and we provide free training to help you get started quickly. The daily income ranges from £80 to £300, with payment made immediately upon completion of the data optimisation.”

Needless to say there is no actual job offer here, just a method of gaining the recipients personal details.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This appears to be a text message offering a part-time work opportunity. The company name used may be a genuine company but the job offer is not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This type of scam offering paid work opportunities are becoming more common. Never provide personal information or transfer money to someone who approaches you via text message unless you are able to verify that they are genuine.”

If people have received this particular text message, or one that is equally suspicious, can report it free of charge by by forwarding it to 7726 (Ofcom).

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper