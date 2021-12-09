Police warn Falkirk businesses to beware of Christmas cyber criminals

The danger of cyber crime increases over the busy festive period so police have warned business owners to be extra vigilant.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:28 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:28 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you’re a business owner the Christmas holidays are a prime time for cyber criminals to take advantage of. Make sure your business has put some cyber security basics in place to protect your data and your customers’ information.”

Read More

Read More
Campaign group fears it will take 'someone to die' before soaring heating bills ...

There is advice available online, including details on risk management and vulnerability management.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are warning businesses to be on their guard against cyber criminals this Christmas

People can visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V