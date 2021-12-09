Police warn Falkirk businesses to beware of Christmas cyber criminals
The danger of cyber crime increases over the busy festive period so police have warned business owners to be extra vigilant.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you’re a business owner the Christmas holidays are a prime time for cyber criminals to take advantage of. Make sure your business has put some cyber security basics in place to protect your data and your customers’ information.”
There is advice available online, including details on risk management and vulnerability management.
