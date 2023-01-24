‘Police, tramps and beasts': Falkirk offender unleashes torrent of vile verbal abuse on the way to the station

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joseph Lang, 26, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering offensive remarks, making violent threats and struggling with police officers – en route from Kerse Lane to Falkirk Police Station on September 4, 2021.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1am and police officers on foot patrol saw the accused. He began shouting and swearing at them stating ‘you’re a public servant tramp’, ‘come on then’, ‘dirty public servants’ and ‘dirty tramps’.

"Police had to take hold of him as he latched onto a banister in order to prevent arrest. He said ‘I will kill you myself’ and ‘you’re a beast’.”

Lang hurled torrents of verbal abuse at officers as he was being arrested

The court heart Lang was heavily intoxicated at the time through alcohol and drugs and began using a “very poor choice of words”, claiming he had no explanation as to why he chose them.

It was stated Lang, who was said to suffer from depression and anxiety, was now working at a Tesco distribution centre and had started a business course at Forth Valley College.

He was said to no longer have any dependence on substances and had cut his alcohol intake back to social use only.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s a disgraceful way to conduct yourself.”

