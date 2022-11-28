Police track down vandals responsible for damaging Falkirk village nursery
Police officers have now caught the youngsters behind the senseless vandalism carried out at a local nursery school.
By James Trimble
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 8:23am
The incident happened just before 9pm on Tuesday, October 11 at the early learning and childcare class next to Shieldhill Primary School, in Main Street, when three teenage boys climbed into the fenced-off nursery and broke playground benches apart before setting them alight.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The persons responsible for this have been spoken with and a report will be submitted through the juvenile reporting system.”