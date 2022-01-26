Police trace driver who fled scene of Falkirk hit and run
A motorist who fled the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on a busy road just outside a Falkirk high school has now been traced by police.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:46 am
The incident happened on Callendar Road near Graeme High School just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 19 and left one vehicle badly damaged.
Police Scotland, who had spoken to a female driver at the time of the collision, today confirmed they had tracked down the driver of the other vehicle who had left the scene.