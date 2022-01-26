Police trace driver who fled scene of Falkirk hit and run

The incident happened on Callendar Road near Graeme High School just before 3pm on Wednesday, January 19 and left one vehicle badly damaged.

Police Scotland, who had spoken to a female driver at the time of the collision, today confirmed they had tracked down the driver of the other vehicle who had left the scene.

