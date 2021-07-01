Police to run summer anti-drink drive campaign next week as motorists warned of ‘morning after’ dangers

The summer crackdown comes with the easing of lockdown restrictions and more drivers taking to the roads.

A recent poll by breathalyser firm AlcoSense also found that 39 percent of respondents found their alcohol consumption had increased during the pandemic.

The company said that for adults drinking four pints of medium-strong beer or four large glasses of wine, it can take as long as 14 hours for the alcohol to clear your system.

They also said that 40 percent of all breath tests conducted by police are between 6am and 1pm.

The AlcoSense poll found more than a third of Scots think their ability to drive is only impaired if they exceed the legal drink drive limit, which was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg to 50mg/100ml of blood.

AlcoSense says that with just 10mg of alcohol in your blood - one fifth of the legal limit - drivers are 37 percent more likely to be involved in a fatal crash, according to scientific research.

Hunter Abbott, managing director of AlcoSense, said: “Even a small amount of alcohol slows your reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces both concentration and coordination - increasing the likelihood of an accident.”

However in a study of 1,000 people living in Scotland conducted to mark the fifth anniversary of the law change, 53 percent of motorists claimed to have reduced the amount of alcohol they drink when they know they are driving either later the same day or the following morning.

This study also showed that two thirds of motorists would not drive even after one alcoholic drink, whereas prior to the law change they would have driven after one or two drinks.

Mr Abbott added: “Motorists should either abstain completely or use an accurate personal breathalyser to check they are clear the following morning.”

Police Scotland will be running their social media-led campaign on summer drink driving from July 5 to July 11.

Inspector Andrew Meikleham, of the Road Policing Department, said: “We remain committed to ensuring our roads are as safe as possible and people who drive under the influence of drink and drugs are a danger to themselves and to other road users.

“We are responsible for all road users’ safety and we continue to promote road safety and education with our campaigns but for those who flout the law, enforcement will be used.

“Members of the public can be reassured we will utilise technical advances and intelligence to patrol our roads day and night targeting those who put others at risk.”

