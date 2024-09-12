Falkirk’s top cop has thanked the community for information that has helped get drugs – including 84,000 benzodiazepine tablets – off local streets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Area Commander, Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, said that community intelligence had resulted in 45 misuse of drugs warrants being executed across the Falkirk area in the past year, with 32 finding drugs or evidence of drug possession, production or supply.

Reporting to Falkirk Council’s Scrutiny Committee, CI Hatrick said: “Information supplied by the community is key to our fight against drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have an intelligence-led approach to tackling drug dealers and I am grateful for the intelligence that members of the public provide.

Police have thanked members of the public for their help in getting drugs off the street in the Falkirk area over the last 12 months. (Picture: Police Scotland)

“I would encourage them to continue to provide intelligence to the police and through Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The report to councillors highlighted the work of Grangemouth community officers whose efforts helped to recover 84,000 benzodiazepine tablets from one address alone after receiving intelligence from the community.

The chief inspector said he was pleased to see the tablets removed from circulation as benzodiazepines – street valium – were implicated in 58 per cent of drugs deaths in Scotland 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlighted how concerns were raised by the public about the strong smell of cannabis from around the Carron Works area in February.

Community officers worked with CID to discover a cannabis farm, seizing 1813 plants and over 60kg of loose cannabis leaf, all with an approximate value of around £4.5 million.

CI Hatrick said the operation was “a great result for the community and police working together”.

Community concerns about the increased sale of illegal vapes and drugs to young people also led to two men being apprehended and charged for numerous class A, B and C drugs offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the successes, overall the number of detections for drugs, production, manufacture and cultivation of drugs fell from 13 in 22/23 to eight, between April 2023 and March 2024.

The number of detections for drugs supply, including possession with intent, remained steady at 88 in the previous reporting year and 89 in the latest figures.