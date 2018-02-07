Police targeting ‘dangerous’ off-road bikers in Falkirk

Police are clamping down on off-road bikers whose “dangerous” actions are causing concern among Falkirk residents.

The town’s police station has received several complaints relating to the anti-social behaviour of groups riding the vehicles in the Langlees area since the turn of the year.

Officers are now targeting those involved in the “disruptive activity” which has led to the reports.

Inspector Ewan Wilson, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Unlawful motorcycle activity is exceptionally dangerous and happens without thought or consideration for pedestrians or other road users.

“It is unacceptable for a small group of individuals to engage in this dangerous and disruptive activity and it will not be tolerated.

“Since the beginning of January, we have had a number of reports of anti-social behaviour concerning off-road bikes in the Langlees area of Falkirk.

“We recovered one off-road bike on Friday, February 2 and a 17-year-old male has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace further bikes involved in this activity.”

Insp Wilson is calling on those who live in the area to assist police in their efforts to tackle the issue.

He continued: “It is essential that the local community continues to work with us to apprehend those taking part in anti-social behaviour and hold them to account.

“Our officers will continue to be visible and I would encourage any of the local community to speak to them when they are on patrol.

“If you wish to report crime in your area, you can do so by speaking to police via 101 or by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”