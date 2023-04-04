Police take teen's ride away and send message to Forth Valley off road motorcyclists
Police officers put the brakes on a teenager who was illegally riding an off-road motorcycle in a public park and then took his ride away.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 31, officers from response policing at Alloa, while on patrol, observed a 16-year-old male riding an off-road motorcycle within a public park in Alloa.
"As a result, the bike was stopped and seized and the 16-year-old was charged in relation to riding it and causing a danger to others.”