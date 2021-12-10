Police take action against children after anti-social behaviour in Grangemouth

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local community officers have been conducting enquiries into recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Grangemouth area. As a result, two youths aged 11 and 13 have been reported to the Children's Reporter.

“We thank the local community for their assistance.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police reported two youngsters aged 11 and 13 to the Children's Reporter after investigating anti-social behaviour incidents

A Children's Reporter is the person who decides if a child or young person needs to come to a Children's Hearing.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.