Police take action against children after anti-social behaviour in Grangemouth
Community officers in Grangemouth have dealt with a couple of youngsters in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour offences.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:17 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:18 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local community officers have been conducting enquiries into recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Grangemouth area. As a result, two youths aged 11 and 13 have been reported to the Children's Reporter.
“We thank the local community for their assistance.”
A Children's Reporter is the person who decides if a child or young person needs to come to a Children's Hearing.