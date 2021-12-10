Police take action against children after anti-social behaviour in Grangemouth

Community officers in Grangemouth have dealt with a couple of youngsters in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local community officers have been conducting enquiries into recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the Grangemouth area. As a result, two youths aged 11 and 13 have been reported to the Children's Reporter.

“We thank the local community for their assistance.”

Police reported two youngsters aged 11 and 13 to the Children's Reporter after investigating anti-social behaviour incidents

A Children's Reporter is the person who decides if a child or young person needs to come to a Children's Hearing.

