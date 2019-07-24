Police Street a Week scheme continues in Camelon after fires and fatality

Police continue their Street a Week project in Camelon tomorrow.

Launched after a series of fires and a violent incident which resulted in a man’s death in June, the scheme started two weeks ago.

A mobile police unit will be based in Fairlie Drive from 4-8pm.

Officers will be joined by partners from the fire service, Signpost and Falkirk Community Safety Team.

As well as inviting residents to drop by the unit to discuss any concerns or seek safety advice, police will take to the streets to ask homeowners if there are issues they would like addressed in the area.