Police stop shady driver in Forth Valley for tinted windows and uncover other crimes
Police officers pulled over a motorist because of their dark tinted windows and soon discovered they were hiding other crimes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped the vehicle initially due to the tints fitted to the front windows. They were measured to let only 27 per cent of light through when they should let through 70 per cent.
“Further checks revealed the driver did not have a valid driving licence or a valid vehicle insurance policy. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.”