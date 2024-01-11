News you can trust since 1845
Police stop shady driver in Forth Valley for tinted windows and uncover other crimes

Police officers pulled over a motorist because of their dark tinted windows and soon discovered they were hiding other crimes.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Jan 2024, 08:25 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 08:25 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped the vehicle initially due to the tints fitted to the front windows. They were measured to let only 27 per cent of light through when they should let through 70 per cent.

“Further checks revealed the driver did not have a valid driving licence or a valid vehicle insurance policy. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.”