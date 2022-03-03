Police stop and seize vehicle in Falkirk
A ‘motorist’ was pulled over by police due to his erratic driving and was found to have no driving licence and his vehicle was not insured.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:38 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 28 Falkirk response officers stopped a car on Bog Road, Falkirk due to the manner of driving. Checks showed the 58-year-old male driver was not insured and was a provisional licence holder.
"The car was seized and the driver and registered keeper reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various driving offences.”