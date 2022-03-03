Police stop and seize vehicle in Falkirk

A ‘motorist’ was pulled over by police due to his erratic driving and was found to have no driving licence and his vehicle was not insured.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:34 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:38 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 28 Falkirk response officers stopped a car on Bog Road, Falkirk due to the manner of driving. Checks showed the 58-year-old male driver was not insured and was a provisional licence holder.

"The car was seized and the driver and registered keeper reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various driving offences.”

