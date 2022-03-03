Police stop and seize vehicle in Falkirk

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 28 Falkirk response officers stopped a car on Bog Road, Falkirk due to the manner of driving. Checks showed the 58-year-old male driver was not insured and was a provisional licence holder.

"The car was seized and the driver and registered keeper reported to the Procurator Fiscal for various driving offences.”

