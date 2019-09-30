Police still probing knifepoint robbery at Camelon newsagent’s

Police are continuing to investigate a robbery at a Camelon newsagent’s.

A man armed with a knife threatened an employee at the Camelon Perk Newsagent store, commonly known as Bobby Roy’s, in Main Street on Saturday, September 14.

The robber entered the store around 4.30pm that day before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Police have released an image of a man filmed on CCTV who they would like to speak to and have asked any members of the public who recognise him to get in touch.

He is described as white, around 5ft6 and is clean shaven with a gaunt face, dark eyes and dark eyebrows.

The man is shown in the footage wearing a thin black jacket and a black baseball cap.

Detective Sergeant Donald Rodger, from Falkirk CID, said: “This has been a frightening experience for the staff member, who fortunately was not hurt during the incident.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Camelon on that Saturday afternoon, who recognises the man in the footage or has any other detail that they think might help us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2807 of Saturday, September 14 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.