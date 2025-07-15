Police still hunting attacker who left man, 30, unconscious after Forth Valley assault

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following an attack where he was beaten unconscious.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Bannockburn’s Ladywell Park on between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, June 19.

Detectives are continuing their enquiries into the assault – which saw the 30-year-od sitting on a park bench when a man on a bike arrived on the scene and attacked him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland issued an appeal to trace the suspect who is a white, aged 20 to 25, around 5ft 7ins, with short dark hair. He was seen riding a bike before and after the incident.

Police are looking for information following the attack on the 30-year-old (Picture: Police Scotland)

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: "This was a violent, unprovoked assault and we are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area. I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time or who lives nearby and has private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible."

People can call police on 101 quoting incident number 3815 of June 19.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.