Police still hunting attacker who left man, 30, unconscious after Forth Valley assault
The incident took place in Bannockburn’s Ladywell Park on between 8pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, June 19.
Detectives are continuing their enquiries into the assault – which saw the 30-year-od sitting on a park bench when a man on a bike arrived on the scene and attacked him.
Police Scotland issued an appeal to trace the suspect who is a white, aged 20 to 25, around 5ft 7ins, with short dark hair. He was seen riding a bike before and after the incident.
Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: "This was a violent, unprovoked assault and we are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area. I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time or who lives nearby and has private CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible."
People can call police on 101 quoting incident number 3815 of June 19.