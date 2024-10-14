Police step up patrols in Falkirk town centre as schools go on holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police Scotland has announced it will be increasing foot patrols in Falkirk town centre for the next two weeks.

A spokesperson said: “Over the next two weeks, there will be dedicated high visibility foot and vehicle patrols in and around Falkirk town centre. These patrols aim to address issues related to anti-social behaviour, thefts, and drugs.

“Your safety is our priority, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant.”

If anyone has information regarding a crime they can Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or police on 101.