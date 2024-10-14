Police step up patrols in Falkirk town centre as schools go on holiday

By James Trimble
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:37 BST
Police Scotland has announced it will be increasing foot patrols in Falkirk town centre for the next two weeks.

A spokesperson said: “Over the next two weeks, there will be dedicated high visibility foot and vehicle patrols in and around Falkirk town centre. These patrols aim to address issues related to anti-social behaviour, thefts, and drugs.

“Your safety is our priority, and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant.”

If anyone has information regarding a crime they can Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or police on 101.

