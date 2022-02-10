Police step up patrols as anti-social behaviour hits Falkirk town centre

Falkirk area commander Craig Walker visited Callander Riggs this week to launch the Falkirk Safer Streets initiative – in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers – and meet town centre manager Elaine Grant to hear firsthand the concerns of shopkeepers over the anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Walker said: “This initiative builds upon the good work already being undertaken by local officers and partner agencies and aims to provide further reassurance to local businesses and those using the town centre.

Police will be carrying out high visibility patrols in Falkirk town centre

"We want those living and working within the town centre to feel safe, and any instances of anti-social behaviour within the town centre will be dealt with robustly.”

Ch Insp Walker pledged his officers will be undertaking high visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to retailers and members of the public over the coming weeks.

