Police step up patrols as anti-social behaviour hits Falkirk town centre
Police Scotland are increasing their presence in Falkirk town centre after reports from retailers about recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.
Falkirk area commander Craig Walker visited Callander Riggs this week to launch the Falkirk Safer Streets initiative – in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers – and meet town centre manager Elaine Grant to hear firsthand the concerns of shopkeepers over the anti-social behaviour.
Chief Inspector Walker said: “This initiative builds upon the good work already being undertaken by local officers and partner agencies and aims to provide further reassurance to local businesses and those using the town centre.
"We want those living and working within the town centre to feel safe, and any instances of anti-social behaviour within the town centre will be dealt with robustly.”
Ch Insp Walker pledged his officers will be undertaking high visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to retailers and members of the public over the coming weeks.