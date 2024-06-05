Police step up patrols around former Falkirk area luxury hotel targeted by fireraisers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vacant property which was once a four star luxury hotel is now being guarded by police officers after it was torched at the end of last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to reported crimes, including break-ins, fire raising, damage, and anti-social behaviour, our dedicated police officers have stepped up patrols around Airth Castle and Hotel.

“We give a commitment there will be zero tolerance and individuals caught causing damage, or engaging in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with robustly. We are here to protect the community and maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel and Police Scotland officers attend a fire at Airth Castle(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On Thursday, May 30, a number of fire appliances and police officers were at the scene of the blaze which broke out at the once popular hotel.