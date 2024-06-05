Police step up patrols around former Falkirk area luxury hotel targeted by fireraisers

By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:15 BST
A vacant property which was once a four star luxury hotel is now being guarded by police officers after it was torched at the end of last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to reported crimes, including break-ins, fire raising, damage, and anti-social behaviour, our dedicated police officers have stepped up patrols around Airth Castle and Hotel.

“We give a commitment there will be zero tolerance and individuals caught causing damage, or engaging in anti-social behaviour will be dealt with robustly. We are here to protect the community and maintain a safe environment for everyone.

“Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel and Police Scotland officers attend a fire at Airth Castle(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel and Police Scotland officers attend a fire at Airth Castle(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
On Thursday, May 30, a number of fire appliances and police officers were at the scene of the blaze which broke out at the once popular hotel.

The 14th-century Airth Castle Hotel building, which closed over a year ago, was once owned by the family of Robert the Bruce and boasted a luxury spa, an elegant restaurant and stylish rooms.